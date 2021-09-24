KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.