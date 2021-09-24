Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.64). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $807.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

