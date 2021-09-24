Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KLBAY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Klabin has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

