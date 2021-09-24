Klaytn One Day Volume Reaches $104.29 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $104.29 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00108310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00148130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,208.95 or 0.99532899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.19 or 0.06782334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00785836 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,679,666,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,412,731 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

