Klever Market Capitalization Hits $128.30 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $128.30 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00148204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.46 or 1.00042146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.27 or 0.06797780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00784980 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.