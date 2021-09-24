KOK Tops One Day Volume of $8.64 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. KOK has a total market cap of $306.85 million and $8.64 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00006773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00123318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044331 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.