Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.30. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 215,343 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

