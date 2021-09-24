Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

