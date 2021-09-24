Konomi Network Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and $1.23 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00123219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00162017 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

