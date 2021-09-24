Korea Investment CORP Buys 78,935 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.36% of Sun Communities worth $71,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $194.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.21. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

