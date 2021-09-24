Korea Investment CORP Has $72.99 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 329,033 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $72,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 85,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 171,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.