Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $66.94 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

