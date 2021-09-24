Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $78.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

