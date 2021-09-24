Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $333,206.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00109328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00149792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,386.78 or 0.99634481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.22 or 0.06821967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00783509 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

