LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.32. 2,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 51,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF comprises 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 36.28% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

