Lekoil (LON:LEK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 698,884 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.