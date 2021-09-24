Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $386,392.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $386,392.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00006730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00355238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.