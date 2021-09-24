Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $246.83

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €246.83 ($290.39) and traded as high as €262.70 ($309.06). Linde shares last traded at €262.70 ($309.06), with a volume of 606,092 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €270.18 ($317.86).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €260.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion and a PE ratio of 49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

