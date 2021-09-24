Lindsay Phillips Acquires 71,991 Shares of Control Bionics Limited (ASX:CBL) Stock

Control Bionics Limited (ASX:CBL) insider Lindsay Phillips acquired 71,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$46,650.17 ($33,321.55).

About Control Bionics

Control Bionics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells wireless wearable electromyography based augmentative and alternative communication technologies that allow users to operate and communicate through a computer using their thoughts and neuroelectric signals. It offers Eye Control Duo, an integrated eye tracking device for those living with paralysis and loss of speech; NeuroNode Trilogy, a solution for those living with paralysis and loss of speech; and Control Bionics Complete Communication System, an out of the box solution for those living with paralysis and loss of speech.

