Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.36 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $145.36 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

