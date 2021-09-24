LINKA (LINKA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,412.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.79 million and $2,412.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00123219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00162017 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.