LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0145

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $21,584.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

