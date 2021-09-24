Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $630,058.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,533,631 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

