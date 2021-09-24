Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,940.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.22 or 0.06879764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00356355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01203148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00111645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00533919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.97 or 0.00547187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00317634 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.