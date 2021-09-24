$LONDON Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $78,464.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00147706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,202.90 or 0.99977284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.50 or 0.06807223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.55 or 0.00783052 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

