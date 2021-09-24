Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vipshop by 94.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 744,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $5,630,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 496.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 813,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

