Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 35,139 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.43.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

