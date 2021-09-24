Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BFAM opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
