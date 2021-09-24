Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFAM opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

