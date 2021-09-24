LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $228.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

LPL Financial stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $91,966,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

