LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $290,452.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,549,801 coins and its circulating supply is 113,301,274 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

