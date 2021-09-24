LuaSwap Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $387,207.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,391,067 coins and its circulating supply is 112,415,584 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.