Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.78

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and traded as high as $35.50. Lundin Energy shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 198 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

