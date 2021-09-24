Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.78

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and traded as high as $35.50. Lundin Energy shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

