Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 147,793 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.