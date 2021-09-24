Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,056 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $28,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

TCOM stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.