Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,886.49 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $986.83 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37,729.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,775.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,579.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

