Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of FirstService worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $122.65 and a 52 week high of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.