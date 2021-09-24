Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $35.86 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $35,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,768,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,022 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 191,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.