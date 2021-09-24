Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $36.01 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of PPL worth $36,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

