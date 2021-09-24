Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of CarMax worth $30,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $144.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

