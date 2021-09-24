Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,469,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,879 shares of company stock worth $14,550,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

