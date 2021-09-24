Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 36,426 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

