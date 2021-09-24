Magdalena Yesil Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $76.71. 598,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,773. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

