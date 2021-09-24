Mainframe (MFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044184 BTC.

About Mainframe

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

