Mango Markets Hits One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $285.62 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00072679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00148781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,062.37 or 1.00283184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.04 or 0.06823449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00779108 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

