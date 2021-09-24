Maple 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Maple has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $14.78 or 0.00034445 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $1.32 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

