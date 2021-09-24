Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.46

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 7945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

MKFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Markforged alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.