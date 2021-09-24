Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.59 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $63.23 million and $36.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00106905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00147583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.94 or 1.00308454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.73 or 0.06799677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.54 or 0.00774295 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

