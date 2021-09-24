MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $220.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

