McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.22. 14,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,006. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

